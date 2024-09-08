Centurion Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a market cap of $42,020.95 and approximately $7.45 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000094 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info.

Buying and Selling Centurion

