Celanese (NYSE:CE) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $180.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of CE opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese has a 12 month low of $110.76 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

