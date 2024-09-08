CashBackPro (CBP) Price Down 29.1% This Week

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One CashBackPro token can currently be purchased for about $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $10,754.06 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CashBackPro has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00013415 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,722.76 or 0.99793348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CBP is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.06913295 USD and is down -19.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9,278.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

