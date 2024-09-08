Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Target Price to $9.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 111.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

