Calavo Growers (CVGW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. On average, analysts expect Calavo Growers to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $24.13 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVGW

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.