Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 1,440.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,440.67 ($18.94).

Several research firms have recently commented on BRBY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.52) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 604.40 ($7.95) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 734.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 997.97. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 604.40 ($7.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,186 ($28.74). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, insider Alessandra Cozzani purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 747 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £8,217 ($10,804.73). In other news, insider Alessandra Cozzani acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 747 ($9.82) per share, for a total transaction of £8,217 ($10,804.73). Also, insider Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.60) per share, for a total transaction of £14,600 ($19,197.90). 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

