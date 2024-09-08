Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $40.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWMN shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,519.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 375,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,756,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $57,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,519.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $890,856. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 144,978 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $416.23 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

