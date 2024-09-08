BMO Capital Markets Boosts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$48.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$50.42.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$48.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. BCE has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$56.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.0224072 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.58%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

