Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Blockchain Technologies ETF (OTCMKTS:BKKCF – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Blockchain Technologies ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87.

About Blockchain Technologies ETF

(Get Free Report)

fat projects acquisition corporation, registered in cayman islands, is launching a $100m special purpose acquisition company (spac) to acquire, merge or do a business combination with a technology-led business that can solve diverse challenges in south east asia in the areas of supply chain, finance, sustainability/esg, e-commerce and big data and/or take advantage of the monetization opportunities stemming from a rapidly growing middle class and their evolving consumption needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.