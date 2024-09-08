BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $810.84 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $810.84 million and $16.29 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000533 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $9,557,570.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

