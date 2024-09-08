Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 0.2% This Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.23 million and $4,569.89 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00074928 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00020831 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006953 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

