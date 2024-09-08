Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $480.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $476.73.

Saia Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $402.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.74. Saia has a one year low of $341.26 and a one year high of $628.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.49.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

