Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 18,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 30,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.69.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

