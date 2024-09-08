Bank of America Raises Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Price Target to $29.00

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DNLI. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.80.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 107.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,049,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,429 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,736,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,731,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,454,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

