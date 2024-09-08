Bank of America Cuts ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Price Target to $3.00

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ProKidney from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

ProKidney Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PROK opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.10. ProKidney has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProKidney

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,998.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ProKidney news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 8,264,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,560,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,175,458.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,617,909 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $54,735,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,617,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,735,339.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProKidney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Company Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

