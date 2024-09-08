Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 927 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total value of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.12. 2,116,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,963. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.65. The company has a market cap of $442.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

