Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 711 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 39.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,368,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $7.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,115. The company has a market capitalization of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.57 and its 200 day moving average is $234.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

