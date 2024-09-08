Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,567. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.30 and a 200-day moving average of $255.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

