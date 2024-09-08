Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %

QQQ traded down $12.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $448.69. 50,624,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,492,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.43 and a 200 day moving average of $456.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

