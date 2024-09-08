Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Receives C$50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several analysts have commented on BDGI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$56.60 to C$55.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Price Performance

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Increases Dividend

TSE:BDGI opened at C$35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.25. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$32.25 and a 52 week high of C$51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Pradeep Atluri purchased 2,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$70,902.00. Insiders have acquired 3,491 shares of company stock valued at $110,428 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.