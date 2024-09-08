Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2024

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEMFree Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $59.20. 280,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,732. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.