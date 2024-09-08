Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 55.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 36.2% during the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $269.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total value of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,179 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $872,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,440,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,614 shares of company stock worth $13,519,460 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.