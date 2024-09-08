Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,523,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,876,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 115.5% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. 4,487,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.82. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

