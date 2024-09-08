Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV traded down $9.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day moving average of $533.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.