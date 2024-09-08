Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.38. 915,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,188. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.