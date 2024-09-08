Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $9.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.93. 5,596,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,895,560. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $144.40 and a 12 month high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

