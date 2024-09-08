Asset Dedication LLC Sells 520 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $496.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

