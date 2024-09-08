Asset Dedication LLC Sells 472 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $62.54 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

