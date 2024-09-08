Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $264.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $264.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

