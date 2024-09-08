Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Trading 17% Higher

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 159,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 44,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 17.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

