ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given New $131.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $136.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $99.10 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 34.7% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 583,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after buying an additional 150,467 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in ArcBest by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,558,000 after purchasing an additional 117,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,812,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 1,455.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 59,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

