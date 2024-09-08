Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 0% This Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $1.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00041280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.