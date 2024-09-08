Analysts Set B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) PT at $8.88

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of B&G Foods to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $66,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,095 shares in the company, valued at $550,571.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 710,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 134,937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 626,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 380,054 shares during the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $687.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.83 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.78%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

