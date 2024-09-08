Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Capitalization of $51.66 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $51.66 million and $398,914.80 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001477 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002175 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.