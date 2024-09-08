Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $291.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.25. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $3,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $915,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.