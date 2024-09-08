AIX.V (CVE:AIX) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

AIX.V (CVE:AIX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.27. AIX.V shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 354,345 shares changing hands.
AIX.V Stock Up 3.7 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.
About AIX.V
Alix Resources Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Electra property comprising two exploration concession applications, including the Tule Concession covering 18,125 hectares; and the Tecolote Concession covering 4,500 hectares located in Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AIX.V
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for AIX.V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIX.V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.