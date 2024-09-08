Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 3.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Air Lease worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,660,000 after buying an additional 178,632 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,260,000 after buying an additional 1,407,902 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,169,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,981,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,119,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after buying an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE AL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $667.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

