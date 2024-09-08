aelf (ELF) Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $257.11 million and $12.22 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

aelf Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,789,839 coins. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

