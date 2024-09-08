Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adlai Nortye’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 7.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ANL stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. Adlai Nortye has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

