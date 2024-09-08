Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 37,814 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508,848 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 37,814 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 3.72% of Yelp worth $92,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Yelp by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,467,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $253,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yelp Trading Down 1.2 %

YELP opened at $33.87 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on YELP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

