Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,474 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $121,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,760,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $23,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter valued at $18,182,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,423,000 after buying an additional 160,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ATHM opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.29. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATHM. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Autohome

Autohome Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.