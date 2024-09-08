Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $76.23 Million Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429,782 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $76,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

DOX opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $74.41 and a 1 year high of $94.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

