Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $192.03 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.12% of EMCOR Group worth $192,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 22.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $352.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $366.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

