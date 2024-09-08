AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ABBV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,167. The company has a market cap of $341.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.