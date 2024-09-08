21,525 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in RTX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in RTX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 26,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.32. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

