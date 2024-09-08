1,694 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,108.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $19.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,131.50. The stock had a trading volume of 616,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,461. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $769.19 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,113.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,020.18. The firm has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,040.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total transaction of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,963. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

