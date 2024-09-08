1,262 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV opened at $543.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.48. The stock has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

