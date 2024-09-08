11,303 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Bought by Chris Bulman Inc

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% in the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.