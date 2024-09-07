Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $197.54 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $54,219.85 or 0.99960145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.32 billion and approximately $197.54 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 153,382 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is an ERC-20 token representing Bitcoin on Ethereum. It enhances liquidity and enables Bitcoin’s use in DeFi. Managed by the WBTC DAO, it integrates with wallets, dapps, and smart contracts. WBTC is utilized for lending, borrowing, swapping, yield farming, and liquidity pools in Aave, Balancer, Compound, Kyber Network, MakerDAO, and Uniswap. WBTC was collaboratively launched in January 2019 by BitGo, Ren, Dharma, Kyber, Compound, MakerDAO, and Set Protocol. Merchants and custodians facilitate token minting and burning, with custodians storing BTC and performing transactions on Ethereum.”

