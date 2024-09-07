Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $47.53

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.53 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.57). Windar Photonics shares last traded at GBX 43.09 ($0.57), with a volume of 11,289 shares.

Windar Photonics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 708.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of £34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,450.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 43.01.

About Windar Photonics

(Get Free Report)

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Windar Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windar Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.